Strs Ohio Buys 4,414 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Boston Partners boosted its position in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after purchasing an additional 879,803 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,532,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

