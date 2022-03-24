Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $57,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS opened at $92.38 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

