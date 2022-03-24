Strs Ohio Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

