Strs Ohio Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Strs Ohio raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TransUnion by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Cowen reduced their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

