Strs Ohio Has $28.54 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $28,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.