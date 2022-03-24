Strs Ohio Has $49.85 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hess were worth $49,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,542 shares of company stock valued at $94,053,419. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

