Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in State Street were worth $70,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after purchasing an additional 654,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE STT opened at $87.48 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

