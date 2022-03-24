Strs Ohio Sells 35,413 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $73,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

UBER opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.