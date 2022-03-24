Strs Ohio Sells 4,250 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,516,000 after acquiring an additional 405,443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Baidu by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Baidu by 9.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

