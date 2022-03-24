Strs Ohio Sells 5,815 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $128.30 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

