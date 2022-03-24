Strs Ohio Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Tower by 130.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after buying an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 19.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,430,000 after buying an additional 332,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

