Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.83 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.40 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

