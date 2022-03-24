SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.28

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 12836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1.47.

Get SugarBud Craft Growers alerts:

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.