SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.28

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 12836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1.47.
