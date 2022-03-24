Sun (New) (SUN) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $143.72 million and $143.43 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

