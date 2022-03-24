Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Reaches $50.82 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $50.82 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.79 or 0.07067588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,070,893 coins and its circulating supply is 348,552,903 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

