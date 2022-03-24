Susquehanna Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $38.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.
Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.