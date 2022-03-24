Susquehanna Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $38.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

