SVB Leerink Weighs in on Graphite Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Graphite Bio in a report released on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.