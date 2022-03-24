Sydbank A/S Plans Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:SYANY)

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2296 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS SYANY opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Sydbank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Sydbank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.