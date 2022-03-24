SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-11.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.11. SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.75.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,316. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.