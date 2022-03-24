Tap Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 116.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3,325.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 126.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tap

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

