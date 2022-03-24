Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

