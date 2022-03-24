TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.04

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.71, with a volume of 14984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 182.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 119,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 189,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,409,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.