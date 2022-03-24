TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.99 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42.

