TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

