TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,988 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 18,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.52. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

