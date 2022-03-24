TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.