TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.37. 7,636,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $105.02.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

