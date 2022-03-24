TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 34,982 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 272,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,099,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $315.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

