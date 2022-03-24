TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 428 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 29.5% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 40.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 33.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

