TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Buys 2,811 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 2,811 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $14,364.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE TSI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 64,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
