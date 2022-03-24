TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Buys 2,811 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 2,811 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $14,364.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TSI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.17. 64,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,969. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 742,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.