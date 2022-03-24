Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Director Sells C$842,995.66 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.88, for a total value of C$842,995.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,261,168.48.

Shares of TECK.A opened at C$54.50 on Thursday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$56.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market cap of C$29.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

