Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Down 3%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.23. 174,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,759,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.