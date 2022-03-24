Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.03 Million

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $29,318.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00198204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00028967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00432224 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

