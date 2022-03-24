TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRSSF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

OTCMKTS TRSSF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 551,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.