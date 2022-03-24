Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Billion

Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will post $16.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.85 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $81.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 48.2% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,009.89. 796,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,515,010. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $891.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $939.59.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.