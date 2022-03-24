The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,759. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

