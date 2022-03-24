The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($13.56) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

GOG stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 741.50 ($9.76). 43,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,512. The Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 450.60 ($5.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,463 ($19.26). The company has a market capitalization of £320.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 652.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 730.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

