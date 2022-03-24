The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €111.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has been assigned a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.63 ($101.79).

BNR traded up €0.90 ($0.99) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €76.18 ($83.71). 485,397 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is €74.80 and its 200 day moving average is €78.66. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

