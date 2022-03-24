The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €111.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.63 ($101.79).

BNR traded up €0.90 ($0.99) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €76.18 ($83.71). 485,397 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is €74.80 and its 200 day moving average is €78.66. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

