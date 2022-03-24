The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €139.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €137.07 ($150.63).

SAP stock opened at €100.70 ($110.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($142.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €117.25.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

