The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $32.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 10,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $259,680,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,265,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 286,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

