The Goldman Sachs Group Raises United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $31.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United States Steel by 35.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.