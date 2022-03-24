The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,758. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.88 million, a P/E ratio of 204.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

