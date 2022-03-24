The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.33. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,356. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.61 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

