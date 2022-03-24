The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Raised by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Travelers Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 113,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $181.62. 937,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $184.40. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

