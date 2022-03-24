Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,868. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

