Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,154. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

