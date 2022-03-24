Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 90,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.40 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

