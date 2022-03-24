Tompkins Financial Corp Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BlackRock by 53.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in BlackRock by 97.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,342,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

Shares of BLK traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $740.26. 4,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,528. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

