Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.
HYG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.88. 1,130,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,939,004. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
