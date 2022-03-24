Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.30. 8,839,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,687,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $323.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

